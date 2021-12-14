Blue Springs adopts legislation opposing future mask mandates

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The city of Blue Springs voted on Monday to adopt a resolution stating it will oppose any future mask mandates that the Jackson County Legislature or Jackson County Health Department proposes. It passed 5-0.

The city said the move was in response to a meeting held by Jackson County on Monday to consider implementing a 30-day mask mandate.

In the meeting, the Jackson County Legislature voted 5-4 to not implement a new mandate.

Still, the Blue Springs City Council said it wanted to make its position clear on any future mask mandates.

“Even though the Jackson County Legislature did not pass the mask mandate on today’s County agenda, the Blue Springs City Council felt it was important to pass this resolution in order to reiterate our position that we are opposed to any further mask mandates on Blue Springs residents and businesses,” Kent Edmondson, council member and mayor pro tem of Blue Springs said.