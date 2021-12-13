Jackson County Legislature votes against reinstating mask mandate

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In the last scheduled meeting of the year for the Jackson County Legislature, the body voted against reinstating a county mask mandate for 30 days.

The legislature voted 5-4 against a new 30-day mandate. The mandate would have been in effect until Jan. 12, 2022.

Jackson County Executive Frank White said that because of "rapidly increasing Covid cases" he was in favor of reinstating the mask mandate.

"Our position as an administration hasn't changed," White said.

Legislator Tony Miller was against a new mask mandate, calling it arbitrary because the mandate wouldn't cover Kansas City, Missouri, and Independence because they have their own public health departments.

"Masking had a time and place," Miller said.

Legislators voted 5-4 to end the previous mask mandate on Nov. 12 before it was set to expire of Nov. 22.

Legislator Ronald E. Finley, who voted previously to end the mask mandate, voted in favor of a new mandate citing rising COVID-19 case numbers.