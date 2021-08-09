Watch
Blue Springs reinstates indoor mask mandate

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Blue Springs announced Monday it's reinstating an indoor mask mandate to align with Jackson County's most recent public health order.

The mandate applies to anyone over the age of five and regardless of vaccination status.

Last week Jackson County Executive Frank White Jr. announced he'd reinstate a mask order in the county, citing a recent surge in COVID-19 cases due to the delta variant.

The mandate will last for at least 30 days and if White Jr.tries to extend the mandate, it would require support of the whole Jackson County legislature.

People can report businesses not complying with the mandate by filling out a form on the county's website.

