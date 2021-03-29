Blue Springs will reopen City Hall, Vesper Hall to public next week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After being closed for more than a year, Blue Springs City Hall and Vesper Hall will reopen to the public next week.

The city shut down public access to both facilities due to the COVID-19 threat on March 17, 2020, and will have been closed for 384 days before reopening on Monday, April 5.

“We are encouraged by the positive downward trend in the region’s COVID cases and increased availability of the COVID vaccine,” Blue Springs Mayor Carson Ross said in a statement. “This, coupled with facility improvements made to City Hall and Vesper Hall to protect our staff and residents, has enabled us to feel comfortable in our decision to re-open these facilities to the public.”

Glass partitions have been installed at customer-service counters inside City Hall and Vesper Hall.

Social-distancing guidelines and the Jackson County mask mandate will be enforced “to protect the health and safety of residents and City staff while conducting business at City Hall.”

The non-contact methods for using and inquiring about city services — including drop boxes and online services, including for utility payments — that were added during the COVID-19 pandemic also will remain in place.

Vesper Hall , a city-owned senior center that also hosts parks and recreation classes, will operate with a modified schedule.

Pre-registration will be required for all classes, events and lunches. No walk-ins will be permitted.

Social-distancing guidelines and the Jackson County mask mandate also will be enforced at Vesper Hall.

“We know our senior residents have been anxious to begin socializing again at Vesper Hall. This re-opening plan will allow for that in a way that protects the health and safety of our residents,” Ross said.

