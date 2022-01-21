Blue Valley North High School makes masks optionals beginning Monday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Students and staff at Blue Valley North High School will once again have the choice of whether to wear a mask or not beginning Monday, Jan. 24.

On Jan. 10, district officials reinstated a mask mandate at three schools in the Blue Valley School District because quarantine levels and COVID-19 positive rates exceeded 3%.

Blue Valley North was among the schools.

In a letter to families, Blue Valley North principal Dr. Tyson Ostroski said that after reviewing data the building no longer meets the threshold to require masking.

"I would encourage students to be vigilant about staying home if they are sick," Ostroski said in the letter. "We appreciate your support as we continue to work to keep staff and students healthy and in school learning."

If quarantine or COVID-19 rates were to exceed 3%, masks would be required again in the school.