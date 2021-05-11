Blue Valley Schools mask mandate remains, despite objections

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A group of parents, former students and others made passionate arguments Monday night, urging the Blue Valley School Board to drop the district's mask mandate, to no avail.

The pleas came during the open forum at the start of the school board meeting, which was held virtually because of threats received by the district, Board of Education President Amy Tysseling said.

No information was given about what kinds of threat were made.

Nearly 90 people who want parents to decide whether or not their children wear face coverings gathered outside the board offices at West 151st Street and Metcalf Avenue in Overland Park.

The board allowed an hour for the open forum and gave each speaker 3 minutes to present their opinions.

Speakers cited medical studies critical of children wearing face masks and how wearing a face covering makes it harder for children to learn.

The crowd cheered when speakers finished their presentations.

Tysseling said the mask mandate would remain for the final 14 days of the 2020-21 school year, and the board would make a decision as soon as possible on whether a mask mandate would be in place when school begins Aug. 18.