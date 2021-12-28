Brookside Poultry Company to close due to pandemic troubles

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Brookside Poultry Company in Kansas City, Missouri, announced Tuesday it will close its doors Wednesday due to COVID-19 pandemic challenges.

The fried chicken eatery, located at 751 E. 63rd St., opened in 2018.

“We may emerge in a different space down the road with our fried chicken concept but for now, we’re taking a break,” Chef Charles d’Ablaing said in a release. “All of us have experienced some type of challenge since March 2020 — our professional struggle has been to keep a strong and steady business during the pandemic. Our exceptional team has been instrumental in helping Brookside Poultry Co. provide excellent food and service."

Brookside Poultry Company is the second restaurant in the Kansas City area to announce it is closing its doors due to pandemic troubles Tuesday, after Plowboys Barbeque announced it was closing its Overland Park location .

“The community’s support of my dream restaurant means everything to me, my wife, Silvia, and the Brookside Poultry team.”

Irish-American restaurant and lounge Brady & Fox's will replace Brookside Poultry Company in the space on 63rd Street. The restaurant is set to open in the first quarter of 2022.