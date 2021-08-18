Cass County to administer 3rd dose to eligible Missourians

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Cass County Health Department will begin immediately administering third doses of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines to eligible individuals.

In an email to KSHB 41 News, the health department said that individuals should call and schedule an appointment if they need the Moderna third shot. For the Pfizer booster, walk-ins are accepted but the department prefers people to schedule an appointment.

Eligible Missourians will need to bring their COVID-19 vaccination card to prove that it has been 28 days since their second dose of the vaccine.

Jackson County also said Wednesday that it will begin vaccinating immunocompromised residents starting Wednesday.

This comes after the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services authorized county health departments to begin administering third doses to moderately or severely immunocompromised Missourians.

The department stated in a news release on Tuesday that "moderately or severely immunocompromised people due to a medical condition or combination of immunosuppressive medication or treatments" can begin to receive a third dose.