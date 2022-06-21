CDC COVID map places Jackson County, MO, in medium category

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jackson County, Missouri, is one of several Missouri and Kansas Counties listed as part of a recent update on COVID-19 community levels across the county.

The latest map update from last week by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention puts Jackson County in the medium or “yellow” category of community levels.

The Jackson County Health Department tweeted Tuesday that residents should stay up-to-date with vaccines, consider masking, get tested if exhibiting symptoms and follow isolation and quarantine guidance.

Jackson County’s Community Level has increased to Medium. 🟡



+ Stay up-to-date with COVID vaccines

+ Consider masking based on personal risk

+ Get tested if you have symptoms

+ Follow isolation + quarantine guidance



More on risk-based precautions: https://t.co/kzOvaK6izV. — Jackson County Health Department (@JacksonCountyHD) June 21, 2022

Many St. Louis-area counties are also included in the medium category, with St. Louis City, St. Louis County and Jefferson Counties all listed in the high or “orange” category.

Jackson County is the only county in the immediate Kansas City area to be in the medium zone, with all other counties remaining in the low or “green” zone.

Douglas County, Kansas, is one of several counties across Kansas listed in the medium zone.

The CDC’s COVID-19 Community level uses new hospitals and inpatient bed metrics as well as new cases per 100,000 people over the last seven days.