CDC releases COVID-19 guidance for the holiday season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The holiday season typically brings families together. However, COVID-19 has made that less safe to do.

To help everyone stay healthy while traveling and seeing family, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has released guidelines for the holidays.

"Because many generations tend to gather to celebrate holidays, the best way to minimize COVID-19 risk and keep your family and friends safer is to get vaccinated if you’re eligible," the release said.

The CDC also recommended wearing a mask indoors, avoiding crowded and poorly ventilated spaces, staying home if symptoms arise and getting tested for COVID-19 after possibly being exposed.

The CDC recommended delaying travel until being fully vaccinated.

The organization noted several special considerations for those who may be at increased risk of illness from COVID-19.

"You might choose to wear a mask regardless of the level of transmission if a member of your household has a weakened immune system, is at increased risk for severe disease or is unvaccinated," the release said.

It also noted that extra precautions may be best if multiple households from different areas of the country would be in the same space, and that children younger than 2 years old should not wear a mask.

"By working together, we can enjoy safer holidays, travel and protect our own health as well as the health of our family and friends," the release said.