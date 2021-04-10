Children's Mercy continues to vaccinate teens in the metro

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Children's Mercy Hospital is doing its part to vaccinate people in the metro, by having clinics for teens.

The hospital has several upcoming clinics that will vaccinate teen from ages 16 up to their 22nd birthday. If you are 22 or older, they ask to look at other local places for the vaccine.

On Saturday, the hospital has about 700 doses to give out. Teens who do get vaccinated at the hospital will get the Pfizer vaccine.

Doctors said vaccinating this age range is vital.

"Right now, it's really important that we vaccinate as broadly as we can, because the more people are getting vaccines, the closer we get to herd immunity. The closer our teens can get to being back to normal to having their lives back to going to prom to going to football games and it's the next step in getting our society back to our routine," Dr. Ryan McDonough, Physician Lead for the Patient COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics.

Today's clinic is filled, and registration is no longer available, but others are available in the upcoming days.

Here is a list of upcoming CMH COVID-19 vaccination clinics:

April 13, 2 to 8 p.m. Adele Hall Campus This clinic will be open to individuals who are 16 up to 22 years old and Missouri residents.

April 17, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Children’s Mercy Hospital Kansas This clinic will be open to individuals who are 16 up to 22 years old and Kansas residents.

April 21, 2 to 8 p.m.Children’s Mercy Hospital Kansas This clinic will be open to individuals who are 16 up to 22 years old and Kansas residents.



Click here if you want to register your child or have any COVID-19 related questions.