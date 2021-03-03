Clay County encourages residents to complete COVID-19 vaccine form

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Eligible Clay County residents who have completed a vaccination interest form but have yet to be contacted for an appointment are being asked to sign up again.

Residents set to become eligible under Phase 1B-Tier 3 of Missouri’s phased vaccination plan should sign up using the Clay County Public Health Center’s Vaccine Interest Form online.

The Tier 3 group includes includes K-12 educators; child care workers; communications, dams, water and wastewater, nuclear facility and energy sector employees; food and agriculture workers; government employees; and information technology workers.

Missouri is moving to Phase 1B-Tier 3 on March 15 , but few people in the eligible groups have signed up to queue for an appointment, a spokesperson for the city of North Kansas City told 41 Action News.

“We encourage anyone interested in receiving vaccinations through Operation Safe, regardless of what tier they qualify for or where they live in Missouri, to complete the Clay County Public Health Center’s vaccination interest form,” according to an email from Operation Safe organizers. “Appointments are required.”

When signing up, organizers encouraged people to use their primary phone number and email address to ensure any communication won’t be overlooked.

“If you already completed the form and qualify through Missouri's activated phases and tiers but you have not yet received an invitation to make an appointment, we urge you to complete this form again,” an Operation Safe representative said in a statement.