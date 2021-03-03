Clay County Public Health guidance for in-person classes reassures school leaders

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Clay County Public Health department released guidelines for schools considering the return of in-person classes in the county, providing reassurance to some county superintendents.

"It gives us a sense of confidence as we look at our school and what we can do what we feel like we can safely do to bring our kids back," said Todd Schuetz, superintendent of schools for the Smithville School District.

The guidance focuses on three areas: active mitigation measures, data-informed decision making and case identification and contact tracing.

Schools should base their plans to return based on the seven-day rate of new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people.

In addition, school officials should assess the number of cases to determine the level of risks for transmission of the virus.

It's one more step back to the classroom, which Schuetz said he believes is where most students learn best.

"We feel we do our best work when our students are physically with us," he said.

The Liberty School District sent an update to their parents, stating that the county's guidance is under review.

"We will be providing our staff and families with an update as to how this guidance will impact our Return to Learn plans at the secondary level later this week," the district said.

North Kansas City Schools sent provided the following statement to 41 Action News: "NKC Schools is working closely with the Clay County Health Department to safely return to in person learning in our secondary schools. Once we have shared any information with students and staff about a potential return, we will make it public."

The department released this chart for guidance.

Schools also should also have written protocol for mitigation efforts.

This includes proper and universal masking, proper social distancing, hand washing and respiratory etiquette, cleaning and health maintenance of facilities and case identification and contract tracing.

In addition, plans outlined by schools should be in conjunction with all local and state emergency orders and guidance provided by the county's health department.