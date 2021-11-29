Court dismisses Northland Parents lawsuit against KCMO over masks in schools

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On Monday, a U.S. District Court dismissed the Northland Parent Association's lawsuit against Kansas City, Missouri, as well as several school districts, for their mask requirements in schools.

The parent group, an organization run by parents in the Northland that has protested mask requirements in schools, initially filed the motion in early November .

However, the court dismissed the suit, allowing the current mask mandates to stand.

The city's mandate is set to expire on Thursday, but according to the office of Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas, it could be extended for an additional 30 days.

“We will introduce an ordinance this Thursday for same-day adoption to extend the current mandate by 30 days,” Lucas' office said.

The office also addressed the lawsuit's dismissal.

"Today, the federal court dismissed the lawsuit. It said that the group of Northland parents lacked standing to bring a lawsuit against the defendants. The City’s COVID ordinance (as well as the COVID policies of the various school districts) remain in place," a city spokesperson said.

The current KCMO mandate only applies to people in school buildings. The organization had previously argued that the mandate was "unreasonable, arbitrary, capricious."