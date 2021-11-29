KCMO will seek 30-day extension of mask mandate in schools

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, officials will seek a 30-day extension of the modified mask mandate that requires the continued use of face coverings in schools.

Citing a decline in COVID-19 cases, the Kansas City Council modified an ordinance Nov. 4 that required masks be worn indoors in most settings on Nov. 4.

The new ordinance, which expires on Thursday, only requires masks be worn in school settings.

City officials plan to try and extend the mandate at Thursday’s meeting.

“We will introduce an ordinance this Thursday for same-day adoption to extend the current mandate by 30 days,” Mayor Quinton Lucas’ office said Monday via email to KSHB 41 News.

A judge dismissed a federal lawsuit brought against several Northland school districts seeking to overturn the mask requirement earlier Monday.