Douglas County Commission votes to extend mask mandate

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Douglas County Commission voted to extend its existing mask mandate Wednesday, requiring masks in the county to be worn in all indoor locations.

The extended mandate will last through March 2.

During the Douglas County Commission meeting, the commission weighed whether to extend orders or replace them with a new health order that would only require masks at indoor events of 500 or more people .

At the Douglas County Commission meeting, Health officer Thomas Marcellino said the mask mandate has helped to mitigate the spread of the omicron variant.

The rejected health order was proposed as cases have declined.

According to health officials, there are currently 4,000 active COVID-19 cases in Douglas County.