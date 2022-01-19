Extreme cold closes state’s COVID-19 test site Thursday in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The COVID-19 testing site run by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services in Kansas City will be closed Thursday due to cold temperatures.

The state announced Wednesday that the testing site in the parking lot at the Heavy Construction Laborers Local No. 663, located at 7820 Prospect Ave. in Kansas City, Missouri, will not be open due to the extreme cold in the forecast.

The high will only reach 18 degrees with temperatures in the single digits for much of Thursday and wind chills below zero, according to the KSHB 41 Weather Team’s latest forecast .

“All events scheduled for Jan. 20, 2022, are canceled for worker safety and logistical reasons,” the state health department said in a release explaining the decision. “Extreme cold can present dangerous environments for staff working these outdoor events and also causes technology to malfunction.”

A list of other state-sponsored events can be found on the state health department website .