Families excited for return to KCPS classrooms

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Parents have been adjusting to virtual learning since the start of the Kansas City, Missouri, Public Schools school year, and now they’re preparing to send their kids back to classrooms.

41 Action News met one family that is eager to see their son connect to his classmates during an important year for his development.

In James’ house, kindergarten is held in his living room. The Border Star Montessori student takes his teacher's instructions from his device, joined by his friends virtually.

“You can hear the gym teacher right now, like he's trying to figure out how to make gym class exciting for five and six-year-olds. I mean, that's just pretty impressive," said James' mother, Courtney Lewis.

She works from home and has had this week circled on her calendar.

"I'm really excited for him to be in person with these kids that he's been on an iPad with every day since September. He's very excited to have his own desk, and to be in the classroom and to have recess," she said.

James and his friends are ready to experience a more traditional kindergarten.

"Kindergarten is such a big deal, and parents and teachers and caregivers and everybody we spend the year before kindergarten basically talking about kindergarten and what it's going to be like so the kids are ready for that transition. Well, that transition didn't happen this year," Lewis said.

KCPS’s return will tighten the bonds between James and his classmates.

"It's really hard to feel connected, I think to a school when you're not there, he says to me all the time what am I going to be able to go see Border Star, when am I gonna be able to see my school, Mom, I've never even seen inside of it," Lewis said.

She approves of KCPS's approach to reopening schools.

"I think that they have been very, very deliberate about their plan, and I appreciate that because you can't ever be mad when you're putting the health and safety of students and staff first," Lewis said.

That safety will be enhanced with educators receiving vaccines in Missouri, now eligible under Phase 1B, Tier 3.

"I don't think our country values teachers, as much as the talk says that we do because we need to put them for their health and safety first, we need to give them the tools that they need to do this," Lewis said.

But the challenging year gives way to a hopeful future on Monday.

“It's been tough for everyone. And I'm just excited these kids are going to go back," Lewis said.