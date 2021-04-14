Watch
FEMA to help offset funeral costs for COVID-19

Posted at 8:16 PM, Apr 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-13 21:16:13-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is offering up to $9,000 per burial to help families cover the funeral expenses for loved ones who died of COVID-19.

The application process can be started by calling 844-684-6333. There is no deadline.

To qualify for funeral assistance:

  • The death must have occurred in the United States, including the District of Columbia and the U.S. territories.
  • The death certificate must indicate the death was attributed to COVID-19.
  • The applicant must be a U.S. citizen, noncitizen qualified or qualified immigrant who incurred funeral expenses after Jan. 20, 2020.

There is no requirement for the deceased person to have been a U.S. citizen , noncitizen qualified or qualified immigrant.

Assistance is limited to $9,000 per funeral with a maximum of $35,500 per application.

According to FEMA, those eligible for funeral assistance may receive the money via check or by direct deposit.

