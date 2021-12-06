Fighting COVID-19 from the frontlines more than a year later: Megan Abbott, Children's Mercy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Megan Abbott is a child life specialist at Children’s Mercy Hospital. Abbott and all the fully vaccinated employees at the hospital wear a green badge while at work which grants them access to rooms and certain patients.

But the green badge is often overshadowed by many workers seeing red due to frustration. Abbot says it has been difficult to watch the public question her profession.

“People doubting the experts. If you get sick, you find the doctor for the field that you’re sick in," she said. "With vaccines, I’m trusting the people who create the vaccines and study the vaccines. So, I think it’s frustrating when people don’t trust the vaccines.”

Abbott had no clue she would be in the same predicament more than a year since KSHB 41 News last talked with her. She describes the last year as a roller coaster — physically, mentally and emotionally.

One positive Abbot says she’s learned during the pandemic is how to be more patient and flexible, rolling with the punches unlike any time before.

And when vaccines were approved, Abbott says she saw a light at the end of the tunnel. She saw hope.

However, her hope transformed into apprehension.

“A little bit of concern and worry as a mom, for my kids,” Abbott said.

Abbott’s kids are now eligible for the vaccine. Before the approval, working in a hospital and keeping them safe was been a constant struggle.

While she doesn’t have all the answers more than a year later, there are some things she doesn’t question. And Abbott says the public shouldn’t either.

“There are people against masks or questioning everything, and it’s like, walk a day in the halls of the hospital and you’ll think differently until you’re in those shoes," Abbott said. "And making that transition to home. It may make you think about putting a mask on the next time you go to the grocery store.”

