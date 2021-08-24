Folly Theater to require patrons, crew, staff to prove vaccination or negative test

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One of the oldest performance venues in Kansas City, Missouri, will require guests to be fully vaccinated or provide proof of a negative test for COVID-19 within the past 48 hours to attend live performances.

The Folly Theater announced the new policy Tuesday as part of its plan for “enhanced precautions in order to protect our ability to maintain in-person live performances.”

The policy goes into effect Sept. 6.

“We are basing these protocols on CDC mandates and our inherent desire to keep our patrons, staff, artists, crew and volunteers safe,” the Folly Theater said in a statement.

The policy applies to “all individuals who enter the building to attend a public performance,” including patrons, staff, crew and volunteers in addition to the audience.

Attendees will be required to provide a physical or digital copy and show a photo ID. The Folly Theater is “unable to accommodate children under 12” under the current policy.

Masks also will be required inside the theater at all times, so the bar, concession stands and water fountains will be closed.

Patrons needing water to take medicine should contact an usher or the house manager.

Follow the Folly Theater on social media for updates to the policy as new information and guidance is provided by the Centers for Disease Control and KCMO.

Proof of vaccination or a negative test will be checked prior to scanning tickets at three different points of entry, plus the normal handicapped entrance.

No new paper tickets or programs for the Folly Jazz Series will be printed. Tickets already printed and digital tickets will be scanned at the door with programs available on the Folly Theater’s website or via QR code.

The Folly Theater, which opened in 1900, recently completed installation of a new HVAC system, which pulls in outside air rather than recycling air, and incorporates upgraded air filters.