Fort Osage School District now requires masks for students, staff

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Students and staff in the Fort Osage School District now are required to wear masks during the upcoming school year.

In an Aug. 6 update to its “Safe Return to In-Person and Continuity of Services Plan,” the district said masks or face coverings are required in district buildings, regardless of vaccination status.

Students and staff are exempt from wearing masks if they meet any of the following criteria: Deaf or hard of hearing; younger than 5 years old; have a medical/mental health condition or disability that would prevent a face covering; when involved in "high-intensity activities." Masks also are required on buses.

Those opting for a medical exemption will need to provide a doctor’s note.

Anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 will need to isolate for 10 days and would not be allowed to attend classes in district buildings or take part in extracurriculars, according to the plan.

The Jackson County Health Department will assist the district with contract tracing and will inform parents of quarantine options, which include:

No quarantine for unvaccinated students who wore masks properly when in close contact to someone who tests positive for the virus – unless they begin showing symptoms. Teachers are not included in the exemption.

Vaccinated students and staff do not need to quarantine unless they begin showing symptoms.

Close contacts who show symptoms must quarantine for two weeks, regardless of vaccination status.

More information about the district's COVID-19 mitigation measures can be found on its website.