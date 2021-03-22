Gov Kelly: Kansas administers more than 1M vaccine doses

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Nearly a quarter of all Kansans have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, Gov. Laura Kelly announced Monday.

According to a news release, officials say more than 1 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered.

As of 9 a.m. Monday, the state reported 676,015 residents had received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 342,068 completing the vaccination process.

The news comes on the same day the state officially crossed the 300,000 mark of the number of Kansans who have contracted the virus. More than 4,850 Kansans have died from the disease since the beginning of the pandemic.

“We administered over one million doses and we'll keep getting vaccines into arms so our kids can get back in the classrooms, Kansans can get back to work, and life can get back to normal” Kelly said in a release. “With the increased vaccine supply coming to Kansas, we are working to make sure every Kansan gets vaccinated.”

The state reports that 1,352,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been distributed to the state.