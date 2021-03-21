Kansas City area COVID-19 vaccine planner for March 21-27

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As the COVID-19 vaccine roll out continues in the Kansas City area, 41 Action News is compiling a list of vaccination events and where people can sign up for a vaccine interest form each week. Check back for updates.

Vaccine slots fill up quickly and often are scheduled before each week.

As of Sunday, March 21, Missouri is vaccinating people in Phase 1B, Tier 3.

Last week, Gov. Mike Parson announced the state would move into Phase 2 on March 29 and Phase 3 on April 9.

As of Sunday, March 21, Kansas is vaccinating people in Phase 1 and Phase 2 of its vaccine roll out plan.

Gov. Laura Kelly also announced last week the state would move into Phase 3 and 4 on March 22.

READ: Missouri COVID-19 vaccine phases

READ: Kansas COVID-19 vaccine phases

Missouri COVID-19 Vaccine Navigator

As Missouri prepares to move into Phase 2 and 3 of its vaccine roll out, state officials are encouraging anyone interested in being vaccinated to register on the state's vaccine navigator website.

After filling out the form, residents will be contacted when it's their turn to receive a vaccine and to schedule an appointment.

Kansas Find My Vaccine Tool

In Kansas, the Find My Vaccine tool allows people who are eligible under Phase 2 to find locations near them that are administering the vaccine.

Walmart

Walmart is facilitating vaccines in Kansas and Missouri. People need to sign up for an appointment ahead of time. More information on vaccines at Walmart can be found on the store's vaccine website. Appointments can fill up quickly. Those interested in signing up should check Walmart's website frequently.

The following Kansas City metro Walmart or Sam's Club locations are offering vaccines:

Missouri

Walmart:

Blue Springs:



1700 North 7 Highway, Blue Springs, MO 64014

600 Northeast Coronado Drive, Blue Springs, MO 64014

Cameron:



2000 North Walnut Street, Cameron, MO 64429

Excelsior Springs:



2203 Patsy Lane, Excelsior Springs, MO 64024

Gladstone:



7207 North Missouri 1 Highway, Gladstone, MO 64119

Harrisonville:



1700 North State Route 291, Harrisonville, MO 64701

Independence:



4000 South Bolger Road, Independence, MO 64055

3411 South Noland Road, Independence, MO 64055

Kansas City:



8551 North Boardwalk Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64154

5261 North Antioch Road, Kansas City, MO 64119

8301 North Church Road, Kansas City, MO 64158

11601 East U.S. Highway 40, Kansas City, MO 64133

1701 West 133rd Street, Kansas City, MO 64145

Lee's Summit:



3410 Southwest Market Street, Lee's Summit, MO 64082

1000 Northeast Sam Walton Lane, Lee's Summit, MO 64086

Raymore:



2015 West Foxwood Drive, Raymore, MO 64083

Raytown:



10300 East Highway 350, Raytown, MO 64138

Richmond:



908 Walton Way, Richmond, MO 64085

St. Joseph:



4201 North Belt Highway, St. Joseph, MO 64506

3022 South Belt Highway, St. Joseph, MO 64503

Warrensburg:



301 East Cooper Street, Warrensburg, MO 64093

Sam's Club:

St. Joseph:



5201 North Belt Highway Ste. A, St. Joseph, MO 64506

5110 North Oak Trafficway, Kansas City, MO 64118

Kansas City:



8130 North Church Road, Kansas City, MO 64158

Kansas

Walmart:

Bonner Springs



12801 Kansas Avenue, Bonner Springs, KS 66012

Kansas City:



2300 Metropolitan Avenue, Kansas City, KS 66106

Lawrence:



550 Congressional Drive, Lawrence, KS 66049

Leavenworth:



5000 10th Avenue, Leavenworth, KS 66048

Olathe:



13600 South Alden Street, Olathe, KS 66062

Hy-Vee

Hy-Vee is facilitating vaccines at locations in Kansas and Missouri. Those interested in receiving a vaccine can sign up for an appointment on Hy-Vee's COVID-19 vaccine website.

A Hy-Vee employee will contact those who are eligible when it's their turn to receive a vaccine.

On the Hy-Vee website, people can search locations in the Kansas City area by zip code. The information will be updated periodically as new appointments become available.

CVS Pharmacy

CVS Pharmacy is administering vaccines in the Kansas City area on the Missouri side. On Sunday, March 21, they will begin including appointments in Kansas City, Kansas, and Leavenworth. Similar to other places, appointments are required. Sign up for the Sunday appointments began on March 19.

To sign up for an appointment, fill out an interest survey on the CVS vaccine website.

Appointment availability also is available on the website.

People without online access can contact CVS Customer Service: 1 (800) 746-7287. Walk-in vaccinations will not be provided.

Balls Food Pharmacies

Balls Food Pharmacies announced on March 17 that it will offer COVID-19 vaccination appointments at 10 a.m. every Friday.

Thirteen Price Chopper, Hen House and Sun Fresh locations in Kansas are participating in the vaccination effort:

Johnson County:

Hen House Pharmacy 28, 6950 Mission Road, Prairie Village, KS 66208

Hen House Pharmacy 32, 13600 South Blackbob Road, Olathe, KS 66062

Hen House Pharmacy 33, 6900 West 135th Street, Overland Park, KS 66223

Hen House Pharmacy 35, 2724 West 53rd Street, Fairway, KS 66205

Price Chopper Pharmacy 12, 4950 Roe Blvd., Roeland Park, KS 66205

Price Chopper Pharmacy 25, 7000 West 75th Street, Overland Park, KS 66204

Price Chopper Pharmacy 26, 2101 East Santa Fe Road, Olathe, KS 66062

Price Chopper Pharmacy 40, 15970 South Mur-Len Road, Olathe, KS 66062

Price Chopper Pharmacy 39, 12010 West 63rd Street, Shawnee, KS 66216

Leavenworth County:

Price Chopper Pharmacy 20, 2107 South Fourth Street, Leavenworth, KS 66048

Wyandotte County:

Hen House Pharmacy 27, 8120 Parallel Parkway, Kansas City, KS 66112

Price Chopper Pharmacy 6, 7600 State Ave., Kansas City, KS 66112

Sun Fresh Pharmacy 41, 2803 South 47th Street, Kansas City, KS 66106

Appointments will be posted online for eligible residents to sign up.

Kansas pharmacies

Several pharmacies in Kansas are administering vaccines. The following pharmacies in the Kansas City metro are offering COVID-19 vaccines:

De Soto:

Cedar Creek Pharmacy , 34040 Commerce Drive, De Soto, KS 66018

Fairway:

Hen House Pharmacy , 2724 West 53rd Street, Fairway, KS 66205

Leawood:



Auburn Pharmacy , 13351 Mission Road, Leawood, KS 66209

, 13351 Mission Road, Leawood, KS 66209 Price Chopper , 3700 West 95th Street, Leawood, KS 662006

Lenexa:



Sam's Pharmacy , 12200 West 95th Street, Lenexa, KS 66215

Olathe:



Overland Park:



Prairie Village:



Hen House Pharmacy , 6950 Mission Lane Prairie Village, KS 66208

Roeland Park:



Price Chopper Pharmacy , 4950 Roe Blvd., Roeland Park, KS 66205

Shawnee:



Hy-Vee Pharmacy , 13550 West 63rd Street, Shawnee, KS 66216

, 13550 West 63rd Street, Shawnee, KS 66216 Price Chopper Pharmacy , 12010 West 63rd Street, Shawnee, KS 66216

, 12010 West 63rd Street, Shawnee, KS 66216 Price Chopper, 22210 West 66th Street, Shawnee, KS 66226

Missouri pharmacies

Through the Missouri State Pharmacy Program, some pharmacies in the Kansas City metro now are receiving allocated vaccines to administer:

Butler:



Summers Pharmacy No. 3, 913 West Fort Scott Street, Butler, MO 64730

Clinton:



Summers Pharmacy, 605 Pawnee Avenue, Clinton, MO 64735

Grandview:



Price Chopper Pharmacy No. 16, 12220 South U.S. 71 Highway, Grandview, MO 64030

Harrisonville:



Price Chopper Pharmacy No. 37, 520 South Commercial Street, Harrisonville, MO 64701

Independence:

Auburn Pharmacy No. 210, 16611 East 23rd Street, Independence, MO 64055

Kansas City:



Price Chopper No. 11, 4820 North Oak Trafficway, Kansas City, MO 64118

Price Chopper Pharmacy No. 18, 8430 Wornall Road, Kansas City, MO 64114

Spalitto's Pharmacy, 3801 Independence Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64124

UMKC School of Pharmacy, 2464 Charlotte Street, Kansas City, MO 64108

Kearney:



Sumers Pharmacy, 101 West State Route 92, Suite A, Kearney, MO 64060

Lee's Summit:



Price Chopper Pharmacy No. 43, 1600 Southeast Blue Parkway, Lee's Summit, MO 64063

Parkville:



Auburn Pharmacy No. 230, 9107 Northwest 45 Highway, Parkville, MO 64152

Richmond:



C and C Discount Pharmacy, 508 Johnny Walker Lane, Suite B, Richmond, MO 64085

Riverside:



Phillips Family Pharmacy, 2401 Northwest Platte Road, Riverside, MO 64150

Sedalia:



Plaza West Pharmacy, 3330 West 10th Street, Sedalia, MO 65301

Smithville:



Auburn Pharmacy No. 215, 1103 South 169 Highway, Smithville, MO 64089

Warrensburg:



Summers Pharmacy of Warrensburg, 611 Burkarth Road, Warrensburg, MO 64093

Operation Safe, Clay County

Operation Safe is a partnership between the Clay County Public Health Center, Liberty and North Kansas City hospitals and Cerner.

This week, Operation Safe will host clinics from Wednesday, March 24, through Saturday, March 27.

These clinics will be to administer the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

These are appointment only and walk-ins will not be accepted.

The clinics will be facilitated at the Cerner World Headquarters, 2951 Rock Creek Parkway, Kansas City, MO 64117.

Anyone interested in future events should fill out a vaccine interest form.

Negro League's Baseball Museum

Hy-Vee is partnering with the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum to provide vaccines to undeserved residents near the 18th & Vine District in Kansas City, Missouri.

Vaccination events will be held from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 12:30 to 4 p.m. every Monday until further notice.

The clinics are appointment only and only are available to people who live near the 18th & Vine District.

Vaccines will be administered at the museum, located at 1616 East 18th Street, Kansas City, MO 64108.

Kansas City VA Medical Centers

The Kansas City VA Medical Center is now accepting walk-in appointments for any of its clinics to veterans in the Kansas City area , with extended hours on Thursdays from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m. beginning March 25 at the VA Contracting Office.

KCVA said this week's first-dose clinic will happen at Memorial Missionary Baptist Church, 11424 Hickman Mills Dr., Kansas City, MO, on Friday from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Providers will be administering the Pfizer vaccine.

In order to receive a vaccine with the KCVA, veterans must be enrolled in VA health care.

The KCVA also encourages veterans to call 816-922-2619 to schedule an appointment.

The walk-in doses will be administered on a first-come, first-served basis.

Wyandotte County

Wyandotte County residents who are 65 years or older and critical workers in Phase 2 of the Kansas vaccine plan can receive a vaccine at mass clinics that the Unified Government will facilitate.

These are walk-in opportunities and will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday at the following locations:



Former Best Buy, 10500 Parallel Parkway, Kansas City, KS 66109

Former Kmart, 7836 State Avenue, Kansas City, KS 66112

The Kansas National Guard Armory, 100 South 20th Street, Kansas City, KS 66102

Johnson County Department of Health and Enviroment

The Johnson County Department of Health and Environment currently is vaccinating people who qualify in Phase 1 and Phase 2 of the state's vaccine roll out.

However, next week the state will begin to vaccinate people in phases 3 and 4.

Anyone interested in being vaccinated should fill out the county's vaccine interest form. JCDHE will then reach out people when it's their turn to make an appointment .

Johnson County Hospitals

Several hospitals in Johnson County are administering vaccines to people in Phase 1 and Phase 2 of Kansas' vaccine roll out.

The following links access each hospital's COVID-19 vaccine interest form. Once completed, the hospitals will contact people when it's their turn for a vaccine.