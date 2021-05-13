Watch
Gov. Kelly says Kansas will match new CDC guidelines, effective immediately

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly, left, confers with Clay Britton, her chief attorney, before a meeting with legislative leaders about an executive order she issued to require people to wear masks in public, Thursday, July 2, 2020, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. Kelly says she's worried that if the state doesn't reverse a recent surge in reported coronavirus cases, the state won't be able to reopen K-12 schools in August.
Posted at 3:31 PM, May 13, 2021
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly said Thursday her state will implement new guidance by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention allowing fully vaccinated people to ditch masks and social distancing in most situations.

In a statement, Kelly said the state’s updated guidance would take effect immediately.

“This announcement is welcome news, and a testament to the sacrifices Kansans have made over the last year,” Kelly said in the statement. “I can think of no better reason for all Kansans to get vaccinated. The sooner we are vaccinated, the sooner we get back to normal.”

Locally, a spokesperson for the Johnson County, Kansas, Department of Health and Environment said there were no immediate plans to change the county’s existing guidelines.

Last month, the country dropped mask requirements, though kept in place recommendations for businesses.

