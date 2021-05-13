Gov. Kelly says Kansas will match new CDC guidelines, effective immediately

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly said Thursday her state will implement new guidance by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention allowing fully vaccinated people to ditch masks and social distancing in most situations.

In a statement, Kelly said the state’s updated guidance would take effect immediately.

Effective immediately, Kansas will adopt the CDC's latest guidance that fully-vaccinated Kansans are no longer required to wear masks indoors or outdoors or physically distance. pic.twitter.com/ToQrEZKBc8 — Governor Laura Kelly (@GovLauraKelly) May 13, 2021

“This announcement is welcome news, and a testament to the sacrifices Kansans have made over the last year,” Kelly said in the statement. “I can think of no better reason for all Kansans to get vaccinated. The sooner we are vaccinated, the sooner we get back to normal.”

Locally, a spokesperson for the Johnson County, Kansas, Department of Health and Environment said there were no immediate plans to change the county’s existing guidelines.