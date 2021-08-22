Gov. Kelly visits metro to talk misinformation and encourage COVID-19 vaccinations

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly was in the Kansas City metro area for a short period of time, but she's hopeful her message made a lasting impact.

"The situation in Kansas is cause for real concern," Kelly said.

Starting at a press conference at Saint Luke's South Hospital on Friday, Kelly begged people to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

"The science shows that immunity from the vaccine is more effective and lasts longer than any natural immunity," Kelly said.

Kelly also expressed her frustration over growing misinformation.

"This misinformation has caused preventable sickness and preventable death," Kelly said.

Doctors at Saint Luke's Health System expressed their growing frustration over the low vaccination rate.

"This is real, COVID is not gone, and in fact, it is nearing being far worse than it ever was before in our area," said Dr. Andrew Schlachter, internal medicine, pulmonary and critical care physician.

Schlachter said Friday that he and other healthcare workers are dealing with 'battle fatigue' and feelings of hopelessness at the current state of the pandemic.

Saturday, Kelly spent the morning at a vaccination clinic in Wyandotte County.

"I came out to see this vaccination clinic that is a collaboration between about eight churches here in Wyandotte County," Kelly said.

Impressed with the turnout, Kelly hopes that others will be influenced to get vaccinated and help put an end to the pandemic.

"All I can do is continue what I've been doing, which is to implore the grown-ups in the room to take care of the kids in the room," Kelly said.