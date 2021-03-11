Arrowhead Stadium to host 'mega vaccination event' next week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced Thursday that Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, will be used as a mass COVID-19 vaccination site from March 19-20.

The state will work in conjunction with KCMO Health Department, the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority, Truman Medical Center, the Chiefs and RideKC for the two-day event, according to Parson.

"We appreciate the Jackson County Health Department, Truman Medical Center, Chiefs' Organization, KCATA, Jackson County Executive Frank White (Jr.), and all local leaders and legislators who have offered their help to make this event possible," Parson said. "By working together, we will ensure that every Missourian who wants a vaccine will have the opportunity to receive one."

Two Missouri National Guard teams will be deployed to help facilitate the event, which will run from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m both days.

The clinic at Arrowhead will use the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine, which was developed by its subsidiary Janssen Pharmaceuticals. Officials said 3,000 shots per day will be allocated for the event.

Individuals who previously signed up through the Jackson County Health Department's COVID-19 Vaccine Survey will be chosen.

The county will notify those selected from among people who are eligible in the Phase 1B, Tier 3 regarding the day and time of their appointment.

RideKC will provide free transportation to Arrowhead Stadium for those with an appointment.

Parson asked people to not contact the Jackson County Health Department to try to sign up for this event.

This isn’t the first time government officials have taken advantage of Arrowhead’s spacious confines amid the pandemic.

During the November election, Arrowhead Stadium also was used as a polling site .

The Kansas City, Missouri, Election Board cleared the Chiefs’ home stadium , which was allowed to host around 16,000 fans — or 22% of capacity — for games last season, to be used during the presidential election in September.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ foundation, 15 and the Mahomies , helped fund the use of Arrowhead as a centralized polling place by purchasing some voting machines .

Chiefs president Mark Donovan first teased the idea of using Arrowhead Stadium as a vaccination site in February.

KCMO Mayor Quinton Lucas issued a statement to 41 Action News following the announcement.

“The state’s announcement of a COVID-19 large-scale vaccination event at Arrowhead Stadium is a good, if belated, step—but one mass-vaccination event is not enough," Lucas said. "Kansas Citians need clarity and consistency, not just a one-off event. I will continue our efforts with FEMA on additional events, and will continue working with Governor Parson and and Missouri government to get more vaccines to Kansas City.”

