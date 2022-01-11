Grain Valley School District one of many monitoring staffing levels

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The recent spike in COVID-19 cases and associated quarantines continue to cause staffing headaches at area school districts.

In a letter to parents Monday, the Grain Valley School District said it was not able to fill the “vast majority” of teacher and staff absences and would use Tuesday as a measuring stick of whether it would need to close schools this week.

In an update on Tuesday, the district said conditions had improved and was no longer in danger of needing to close schools, though it would continue to monitor “closely.”

Although schools will likely remain open, “significant” staffing shortages have led to the district closing its Early Childhood Center to close Wednesday and Thursday, with classes set to resume on Tuesday, Jan. 18 after the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday.