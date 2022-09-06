GUIDE: Updated booster dose availability across the Kansas City area

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Health Departments across the Kansas City area are announcing plans to offer updated COVID-19 boosters to people 12 years-old and up.

Last Thursday, the CDC made recommendations for an additional booster dose.

The updated booster aims to target highly transmissible COVID-19 variants. Local health departments are not able to provide booster doses until the updated formula is received.

KSHB 41 News is tracking the latest information on updated booster dose availability in the Kansas City area.

Here is the latest on when booster doses will be available near you:

Kansas

The Johnson County Department of Health and Environment says it is expecting a shipment of COVID-19 booster shots to arrive the week of Sept. 12. The department will not provide boosters at its walk-in clinics until the new shipment arrives.

Miami County, Kansas, says it will announce its plans regarding updated booster shots on its social platforms on Tuesday.

The Leavenworth County Health Department says it is waiting for direction from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment following the CDC's updated recommendations.

KSHB 41 News has reached out to the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas, Linn and Franklin County health departments for information related to plans for updated boosters.

Missouri

The Kansas City, Missouri, Health Department says it expects a shipment of the updated booster doses the week of Sept. 12.

The Jackson County Health Department has ordered vaccines from the state of Missouri, which is expected to arrive within the next week. The department will update availability on its website and social media channels once the shipment is received.

In Clay County, booster doses are being shipped to the Clay County Public Health Center, Liberty Hospital, the North Oak Priority Care Pediatrics location and the Liberty Clinic.

In Bates County, vaccine shipments are expected to arrive week of Sept. 12.

Booster doses have also been ordered to the Cass Regional Medical Center in Cass County, the Clinton County Health Department in Clinton County and the Lafayette County Health Department in Lafayette County.

The Platte County Health Department says its team has been approved for an order of boosters, which is not expected to begin shipping until the week of Sept. 19. Boosters will be available at a drive-thru clinic at Platte City Middle School on Oct. 10, at an extended clinic at the health department's office at 1201 East St. in Parkville, Missouri, and during standard clinic hours once the shipment delivers. Additional information on the vaccination events will be released by the health department through its social media platforms.

Ray and Caldwell counties were not listed as having ordered updated booster doses online by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services as of Tuesday afternoon. KSHB 41 News has reached out the health departments in these counties for information on their plans for updated boosters. This story will be updated if a response is received.