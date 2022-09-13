Updated COVID-19 booster now available through Kansas City, Missouri, Health Department

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — People 12 and older looking to receive an updated COVID-19 booster dose can now do so through the Kansas City, Missouri, Health Department.

The department announced Tuesday that it has received Pfizer BioNTech updated COVID-19 booster doses.

The round of additional booster doses comes in response to updated CDC recommendations . The new boosters target COVID-19 variants that are more transmissible.

KCHD is offering the boosters at its office at 2400 Troost Ave. in Kansas City, Missouri.

The department says walk-ins are welcome, but appointments can be scheduled online .

Those receiving a booster should bring their vaccination card and park and enter on the south side of the building.

Anyone older than 12 years old who has received both doses of their initial COVID-19 vaccine is eligible.