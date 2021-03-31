Harvesters, Community Builders of KC distribute food and vaccines to community

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — More than a year into the pandemic, food insecurity continues to be an issue in the Kansas City area.

“I’d like to say the situation is better but it’s not,” Sarah Biles, director of communication for Harvesters, said.

Harvesters serves 26 counties across Missouri and Kansas. Since the pandemic began the organization has seen demand increase by 30 to 40%.

“Will we recover soon? No. We know we won’t recover soon because it takes months, even years for people to get back onto their feet,” Biles said.

On Wednesday the organization participated in a large drive-thru event, which included a vaccination clinic.

Kansas City Chiefs wide reciever Tyreek Hill made an appearance at the event.

Karen Bridenstine received her COVID-19 vaccine and picked up a box of food too.

“We’re all going through rough times right now, I don’t care who you are, emotionally, physically, financially. Try a little kindness,” Bridenstine said. “This is wonderful.”