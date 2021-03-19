How to find vaccine availability outside Jackson County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On Friday, March 19, a mass vaccination event will take place at Arrowhead Stadium for Jackson County residents.

However, there are options to get vaccinated for people who live outside of Jackson County, Missouri.

In Clay County, residents are encouraged to use Operation Safe to get a vaccine appointment.

In Platte County, people can sign up through Missouri’s vaccine navigator site.

On March 18, teachers with the Park Hill School District were vaccinated.

In Missouri, teachers are part of the groups eligible under the state’s vaccine Phase 1b Tier 3, which includes workers in childcare, food and agriculture.

The Platte County Health Department said they plan to hold a mass vaccination event next week for eligible people.

“Next week we're going to be giving almost 5,000 doses next week, we'll be having one of the Missouri National Guard sites next Friday, a week from tomorrow on the 26th, so we're very excited about that. And we plan to get 2,200 vaccinations,” explained Mary Jo Vernon with the Platte County Health Department.

While the vaccination process isn’t open to everyone yet, anyone waiting for a vaccine should register online at the vaccine navigator site.

In Kansas, walk-ups are allowed. However, in Wyandotte County, the only people allowed are people age 65 and older and high contact workers in childcare, transportation and grocery stores.

In Wyandotte County, eligible people can get a vaccine in Kansas City, Kansas, on March 19 without an appointment. The only requirement is eligible people must live in Wyandotte County.

The vaccination event is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Kansas National Guard armory near 18th Street and Ridge Avenue.

People 65 and older and high contact workers also qualify for the vaccine in Johnson County.

According to the Johnson County Health Department, interested people can fill out a survey, then the department will make contact to set up an appointment.

Select hospitals and pharmacies also provide additional options for eligible people to get vaccinated.