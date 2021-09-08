Watch
Hundreds gather to honor fallen Overland Park officer

Freddie Castro died after battle with COVID-19
Chase Lucas/KSHB
Hundreds of people and members of law enforcement gathered for a procession to honor an Overland Park officer who lost his life in a battle with COVID-19.
Posted at 3:37 PM, Sep 08, 2021
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hundreds of people and members of law enforcement gathered for a procession to honor an Overland Park officer who lost his life in a battle with COVID-19.

Freddie Castro, 23, died last week after contracting the virus in July. He battled the virus for nearly five weeks on a ventilator in the North Kansas City Hospital.

KSHB 41 News reporter McKenzie Nelson spotted at least 11 different law enforcement agencies at the event on Wednesday.

Those law enforcement agencies included the Olathe, Bonner Springs, Kansas City, Kansas, Leawood, Shawnee, Fairway, Mission, Merriam and Gardner police departments. The Cass and Platte County Sheriff offices also made an appearance.

Castro began his career in law enforcement as a motorist assist officer when he was 19. He was promoted to a police officer when he turned 21.

