Immunocompromised people can seek 3rd shot in Johnson County starting today

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Those with weakened immune systems can seek a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Johnson County starting Tuesday.

Last week, the Food and Drug Administration authorized a third shot of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for people who meet certain criteria which place them at greatest risk of illness from the virus.

That includes people who:



are receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or blood cancers;

have had an organ transplant and are taking immunosuppressant medicines;

have received a stem cell transplant in the last 2 years or are taking immunosuppressant medicines;

have moderate to severe immunodeficiency;

have an advanced or untreated HIV infection;

or who are undergoing active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other immunosuppressants.

People eligible to receive a third dose can go to the Johnson County Health Department's vaccine clinic near West 61st Street and Lamar Avenue in Mission to get the booster.

Larger chain pharmacies, including CVS, Walgreens, and locally, Hy-Vee pharmacies, are also offering an extra dose to those who are eligible.

Johnson County's walk-in clinic is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

The CDC recommends those eligible wait at least 28 days following their second dose to get the third shot.

—