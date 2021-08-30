Watch
Independence warns of COVID-19 exposure at Aug. 16 City Council meeting over mask mandates

Nick Starling/KSHB
Independence residents fill Independence City Hall to capacity on Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, for a meeting where mask mandates are being discussed.
Posted at 3:25 PM, Aug 30, 2021
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The City of Independence is warning people who attended an Aug. 16 council meeting, which included debate about a mask mandate, were likely exposed to COVID-19.

At the time, KSHB 41 News reported there was a large crowd at the meeting, which was mostly opposed to a mask mandate.

The Independence city council voted that evening 4-2 to not implement a mask mandate.

The City of Independence Health and Animal Services Department said Monday in a press release that at least one person who attended the meeting has tested positive for the virus.

At the meeting, many of the people opposed to the mandate were also mask-less.

The department says that everyone who attended the meeting should get tested for COVID-19.

