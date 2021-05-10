Jackson County Executive endorses 'Our Healthy KC Eastside' project

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jackson County Executive Frank White Jr. plans to endorse the "Our Healthy KC Eastside" project, which aims to address vaccine and health inequities in some parts of Jackson County.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention identified parts of Jackson County as having "high socially vulnerable index scores," according to a news release.

Our Healthy KC Eastside (OHKCE) is proposing using nearly $5 million in CARES Act funding for the program.

Efforts will be led by Dr. Jannette Berkley-Patton, Director of the UMKC Health Equity Institute, and the project will run from June 1 until Nov. 31.

White will endorse the OHKCE program during a legislative meeting at 10 a.m. at the Jackson County Courthouse.

He'll also be joined the following partners of the project: