Jackson County Health Department not accepting walk-in COVID-19 testing due to high demand

Posted at 11:24 AM, Dec 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-22 12:24:44-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Jackson County Health Department announced Wednesday that they would no longer be accepting walk-ins for COVID-19 tests due to high demand.

The department said that those with appointments would still be tested.

More information about getting tested can be found on the department's website.

KSHB 41 News has compiled a list of other testing locations for those who still need one.

