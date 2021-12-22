Jackson County Health Department not accepting walk-in COVID-19 testing due to high demand

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Jackson County Health Department announced Wednesday that they would no longer be accepting walk-ins for COVID-19 tests due to high demand.

The department said that those with appointments would still be tested.

Due to high demand, we can no longer accept walk-ins at today’s testing site (12/22). Those with appointments will be tested. The state is providing free walk-in testing today + tomorrow from 10-6 p.m. at Heavy Construction Laborers #663. More info ➡️https://t.co/OQ82kVrYHS. pic.twitter.com/Lg4dd65mlT — Jackson County Health Department (@JacksonCountyHD) December 22, 2021

More information about getting tested can be found on the department's website .