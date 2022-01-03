Jackson County Health Department not accepting walk-ins for COVID-19 tests

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Jackson County Health Department has announced that it will again close its COVID-19 testing sites to walk-ins this week.

The department said in a post to Facebook that Tuesday through Thursday the testing sites would only be able to test those with appointments.

"Due to high demand, we can not accept walk-ins at our testing sites this week (Jan. 4 – 6). Those with appointments will be tested," the department said in the post.

However, the post pointed out that residents can look at getting tested through the statewide health department, or order an at-home test.

The county also had to close its locations to walk-ins last week .

The Kansas City, Missouri, Health Department also announced in a Tweet that all Curative KC testing locations will only test those with appointments from Tuesday through Friday.