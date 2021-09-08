Jackson County Health Department relocates COVID-19 drive-thru testing location in Lee’s Summit

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As fall approaches and with an eye toward winter, the Jackson County Health Department announced Wednesday that it has relocated its drive-thru testing clinic in Lee’s Summit.

The clinic will now offer free COVID-19 testing through the end of the year from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday at the Douglas Municipal Facility, 616 N.E. Douglas St.

“The new location ... will give health department staff shelter during cold temperatures and help prevent cancellations due to weather,” the health department said in a statement announcing the location change.

Nasal swab and saliva-based testing will be available. The tests also can detect influence A and B infections.