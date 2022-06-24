Jackson County now in CDC’s high category of COVID-19 community levels

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In the last two weeks, Jackson County, Missouri, has gone from the lowest COVID-19 community level to the high community level.

The data, tracked by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, show the Kansas City area’s most populous county in the CDC’s high category in its COVID-19 Community Levels map.

Last week , the county was in the CDC’s medium zone and was the only county in the Kansas City area to be in any category but low.

But as of the CDC’s update on June 23 , Platte, Clinton, Clay, Ray, Lafayette, Cass and Johnson County, Missouri, are all listed in the CDC’s medium COVID-19 category.

KSHB Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map showing COVID-19 community levels in Kansas and Missouri as of June 23, 2022.

Four other northwest Missouri counties — Carroll, Caldwell, Livingston and Linn — are now included in the high category.

Douglas County, Kansas, is one of several counties across Kansas listed in the medium zone.

The CDC’s COVID-19 Community Level uses new hospitals and inpatient bed metrics as well as new cases per 100,000 people over the last seven days.