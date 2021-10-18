Jackson County settles COVID-19 lawsuit with Abundant Life Baptist church in Lee's Summit

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Jackson County Legislature voted 6-2 Monday to settle a federal lawsuit brought against it by Abundant Life Baptist Church in Lee’s Summit.

Under the terms of the settlement, the county will pay $73,375 dollars to cover attorneys fees for the church. University Health, via its operation of the Jackson County Health Department, will pay the same amount.

The church filed the lawsuit in May 2020 after the county was one of several jurisdictions to implement restrictions on the sizes of crowds.

County legislators met to discuss the settlement in a closed session prior to taking the vote. Legislators Ronald Finley and Crystal Williams voted against the measure. Legislator Jeanie Lauer was absent.

