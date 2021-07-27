Jackson County to require vaccinations or weekly tests for employees

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Beginning Sept. 30, all full- and part-time staff employed by Jackson County will be required to show proof of full vaccination or receive weekly COVID-19 testing.

County Executive Frank White Jr. made the announcement Tuesday “ in an effort to combat the significant rise in virus cases and hospitalizations in the region.”

The county noted that the 14-day rolling positivity rate has tripled since June 6 and the number of daily cases reported has tripled, prompting the need for action.

“The delta variant we’re fighting now is much more contagious and requires us to act with a sense of urgency,” White said in a statement. “Science and facts show the vaccine is the absolute best way (to) protect ourselves and others from serious illness or death. Our new policy will help us ensure staff and guests to our facilities remain safe, while also improving our chances of defeating this virus once and for all.”

Jackson County has provided paid time off for staff to get vaccinated and hosted multiple vaccination clinics at county buildings for staff and their families.

Additional details regarding the county’s new “health care mandate” will be provided ahead of the Sept. 30 deadline.

Masks will continue to be required in all Jackson County buildings and facilities regardless of vaccination status.