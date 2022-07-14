KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Thursday’s update of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 Community Levels map shows three of the main counties in the Kansas City area in the highest level category.

The map, reflecting data through July 14 , shows Johnson and Wyandotte counties on the Kansas side moving into the orange or high COVID-19 community level.

Jackson County, Missouri, moved back into the high level in this week’s update. The county has been in the high level in three of the last four weeks .

In last week’s update , Leavenworth County, Kansas, was the only county on the Kansas side of the Kansas City region to be in the CDC’s high category.

It remained there this week, joining several other counties in northeast Kansas, including Douglas County and Shawnee County, home to Lawrence and the state’s capital, Topeka, respectively, now in the high category.

Back on the Missouri side, Platte, Clay and Cass counties all remained in the CDC’s medium COVID-19 community level.

The CDC’s COVID-19 Community Level uses new hospitals and inpatient bed metrics as well as new cases per 100,000 people over the last seven days.

