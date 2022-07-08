Johnson County, KS joins area counties now in medium COVID-19 level

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Johnson County, Kansas, became the latest county in the Kansas City area to reflect an uptick in COVID-19 levels.

In Thursday’s COVID-19 Community Levels map from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Johnson County joins Wyandotte County in the medium or yellow community level.

On the Missouri side, Jackson County, which had been in the high community level for the last two weeks , fell back to the medium level for the most recent data period ending July 7.

All counties in the immediate Kansas City area — Wyandotte, Johnson, Jackson, Cass, Platte and Clay — are in the CDC’s medium level.

Further out, Leavenworth County on the Kansas side and Ray County on the Missouri side are included in the high level.

—