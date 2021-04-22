Johnson County accepts walk-in vaccine appointments after demand slows

LENEXA, Kan. — Thursday marked a shift in COVID-19 vaccine distribution in Johnson County.

For the first time since vaccinations began, demand is slowing down. So much so, that the county had nearly 2,000 unfilled vaccine appointments for its Thursday clinic at 15500 West 108 Street in Lenexa.

The county allowed walk-in appointments for any Johnson County residents ages 16 and over.

Shelby Zupan said she's happy to know the county is at a point where the vaccine is easily accessible to everyone.

"You now are no longer stressing if there's enough vaccines," Zupan said.

Dr. Sanmi Areola, director of the Johnson County Department of Health and Environment, said this is the first week that all appointment times were not filled.

"We started out last year making our plans and understanding that the enthusiasm would be very high and we estimated that once we vaccinated about 50% of our population we would get to that next stage where there would be quite a few people that are a little hesitant," Areola said.

The county will soon transition to smaller vaccine events in the community. It will take several approaches to ease hesitancy, such as social media education and utilizing community organizations in minority populations where hesitancy may be higher.

"We're working with churches, we're working with people who have relationships with those communities," Areola said.

For Kansans like Cindy and Greg Alexander, the county's hard work isn't going unnoticed.

"We're just looking really forward to normalcy, whatever that is going to be," Cindy and Greg Alexander said.