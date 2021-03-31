Johnson County closes Olathe DMV Thursday, Friday due to COVID-19

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Johnson County Motor Vehicle Office in Olathe will be closed to the public for the remainder of the week due to COVID-19.

The county announced Wednesday that the office, located at 782 N. Ridgeview Road, will be closed Thursday and Friday “after multiple staff have been impacted by COVID-19.”

Affected staff members have been advised to quarantine or isolate, depending on the circumstances and based on guidance from the Johnson County Department of Health and Environment .

“Through contact tracing, we have determined there is no reason to believe any customers were directly exposed to these individuals,” the county said in its release. “Out of an abundance of caution, the facility has undergone deep cleaning and disinfection to protect the health and safety of the public and staff.”

Phone service also will be limited, meaning calls may be dropped when the system reaches capacity.

The county’s Mission Motor Vehicle Office at 6000 Lamar Ave., which has a more limited capacity, is not impacted by the closure.

Customers who need an in-person appointment Thursday or Friday are encouraged to reserve a place in line before 7:30 a.m. using the online queue on the county website . It’s located near the bottom of the page in the right-hand rail.

The Mission self-service renewal kiosk will continue to be available for walk-in customers.

“We understand the closing of an office and limited customer capacity can be frustrating,” the county said. “We appreciate your patience and thank you for your understanding.”

Vehicle registration renewals also can be completed online or by sending mail — with the renewal information and a check, money order and cashier’s check — to Johnson County Motor Vehicle, PO Box 29192, Shawnee Mission, KS 66201.

Drop-off services also are available for renewals, new vehicle registration and out-of-state transfers through the county’s website .