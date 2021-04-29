Johnson County establishments tasked with keeping or removing COVID-19 guidelines beginning May 1

MERRIAM, Kan. — Johnson County business owners spent the past year trying to follow a myriad of COVID-19 restrictions from customer limits to mask mandates.

But those restrictions are being pulled back, including the divisive mask mandate.

The Johnson County Board of Commissioners voted Friday to drop the mask mandate and just strongly recommend people wear a mask.

The commission voted 5-1, with Commissioner Charlotte O'Hara as the only no vote.

It becomes official Saturday, May 1.

One business owner is happy with the change.

“We don’t want to sit here and have to tell adults what they should be doing," said Allison Henry, Owner of Hurricane Allies Bar and Grill.

For the past year, Henry has been tasked with enforcing COVID-19 restrictions mandated by the county.

“If people feel more comfortable wearing a mask then they can still continue to do that, it’s just not going to be our job anymore to enforce it and I don’t feel like that it should have ever been our job," said Henry.

The commission heard from a Johnson County resident who said it was time to get ride of the mandate.

“I think it was the right decision to end the mandate," said Daniel Austin, Johnson County resident.

The board strongly recommended that business owners follow the current CDC guidelines, which include wearing masks indoors and maintaining social distance.

However, the decision is ultimately up to the businesses to remove or keep their COVID-19 guidelines in place.

“I don’t go anywhere with a mask on and if a business tells me to put a mask on, they lose my business forever after all this is over and I will tell all of my friends," said Austin.

When the board extended the public health order back in March, their goal was to reach a 50 percent vaccination rate in the county and a less than 5 percent positivity rate per 100,000.

Current statistics show the county reaching their percent positivity goal.

But only 41 percent of the county has been vaccinated.