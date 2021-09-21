Johnson County Health Department sends letter to Spring Hill School District over COVID-19 cases

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Johnson County Department of Health and Environment recently sent a letter to the Spring Hill School District warning of an increase in COVID-19 cases.

The letter was "comparing cases in Spring Hill School District to other Johnson County school districts," according to a statement from the district. It also recommended the district revisit the county's recommendations for preventing COVID-19 transmission in schools.

Spring Hill, which educates roughly 3,700 students, does have a mask requirement in place for children while inside a school building, in accordance with the Johnson County mandate, but also approved a measure that allows parents to exempt their children from the requirement.

According to the district's COVID-19 dashboard, the district has had 103 students either confirmed or presumed positive in September, and had 52 in August.

A summary of other Johnson County school districts' COVID-19 cases is below. The data is incomplete since most schools were not in session for the full month of August and September is ongoing. It has not been reported that these districts received a letter from the health department.

The Shawnee Mission School District had 70 students positive or presumed so as of Sept. 17.

Olathe Public Schools reported 68 new cases in the week ending Sept. 16 , with 264 students in quarantine.

Gardner-Edgerton reported 25 cases across all grade levels between Sept. 13-14.

The De Soto School District reported 32 student cases so far in September.