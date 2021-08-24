Spring Hill School Board formally passes mask exemption resolution

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Spring Hill School Board formally passed a resolution Monday night that allows parents or legal guardians to sign an exemption form allowing their kids to opt out of the district's mask mandate.

The medical exemption form for face coverings no longer requires a doctor's signature.

This vote follows a modification to the district's mask policy from last week.

The form exempts students "with a medical condition, mental health condition, or disability that prevents wearing a face covering."

Since the change was made last week, 443 students have turned in an exemption form.

The board heard about two hours of public testimony on both sides before approving the resolution.

The district's mask policy follows the latest health order passed by the Johnson County Board of Commissioners, which mandates masks for kindergarten through sixth grade in the county.

Spring Hill requires masks for elementary and middle school students, staff and faculty.