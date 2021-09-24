Johnson County to offer COVID-19 booster shots

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Johnson County Department of Health and Environment has joined the list of organizations offering booster vaccines for COVID-19.

The department said in a release that it will begin offering boosters of the Pfizer vaccine on Monday, following new recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the FDA that certain at-risk groups should receive one.

"Proof of earlier vaccination doses will be required. Although residents do not need to return to the same provider of their initial dose, they do need to receive the same brand of vaccine," the release said.

The CDC recommended that residents over 65 years old, those in long-term care facilities and those 50-64 years old with underlying health conditions get a booster shot 6 months after completing their two Pfizer vaccination shots.

The CDC recommended that certain other groups may also receive a booster. That group includes people 18 years old and older with underlying health conditions, and those at increased risk of infection due to their work or living situation.

"Booster doses are not available to those who received the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine or children 12-17 years old," the release said.

Those with questions about the booster shots can call the department at 913-715-2819 or email jcdhe@jocogov.org.

The department will provide vaccinations by appointment only. Appointments can be made here.

Locations include:

